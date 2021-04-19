Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 489,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,562,663. The company has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

