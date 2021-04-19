Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

