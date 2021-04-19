Ade LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ade LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $72.20. 1,966,137 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97.

