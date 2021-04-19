Short Interest in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Declines By 24.1%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $1,839,226. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,810. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.81.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

