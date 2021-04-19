Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $35.90. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,643. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.
