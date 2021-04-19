Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $35.90. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,643. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

