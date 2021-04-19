Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 31,957 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 7,989 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.50. 141,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

