Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 505 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.53. 48,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

