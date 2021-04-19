Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $92.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.73 million and the highest is $95.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $41.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $391.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.37 million to $392.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $403.54 million, with estimates ranging from $401.90 million to $405.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

