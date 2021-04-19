New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.11. 5,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,945. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.