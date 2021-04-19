Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.19. 138,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $166.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

