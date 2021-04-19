Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $69,087.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00066537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.66 or 0.00645395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.30 or 0.06635239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040964 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

