PancakeSwap Price Hits $22.76 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $22.76 or 0.00040964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and approximately $818.95 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00066537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.66 or 0.00645395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.30 or 0.06635239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 157,012,708 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

