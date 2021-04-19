Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $227.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.98 million to $229.03 million. WNS posted sales of $235.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $867.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.33 million to $869.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $962.38 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $980.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. State Street Corp increased its stake in WNS by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WNS by 477.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WNS by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. 1,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $78.07.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

