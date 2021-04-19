CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,715. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

