CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

