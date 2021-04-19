TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

