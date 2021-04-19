Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.61. 186,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $167.00 price objective on The Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

