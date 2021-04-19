HT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.80. 88,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,626,103. The company has a market cap of $442.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.