Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Immunovant by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,547 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.24. 12,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.