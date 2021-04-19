Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CTTAY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,976. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

