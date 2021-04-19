Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price traded down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.99. 113,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,916,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,212.55 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sunrun by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

