Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Grows By 42.6%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,796. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

