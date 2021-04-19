Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter 2021 results reflected solid capital markets performance, big reserve release and adverse impact of muted loan demand. Opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic buyouts and efforts to manage expenses will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. Low interest rates and no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, faltering loan demand poses a concern. However, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. Further, the company will keep enhancing shareholder value through sustained capital deployments.”

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.