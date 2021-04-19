American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Raised by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 43.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,346 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $46.62. 93,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,247. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

