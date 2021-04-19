Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys 31,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises approximately 6.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,375,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.70. 21,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,411. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $150.88 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.08.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock worth $53,721,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

