Numeraire Price Down 2.2% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $361.99 million and $37.78 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $73.70 or 0.00132576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00089781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.95 or 0.00645679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.64 or 0.06532544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040981 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

