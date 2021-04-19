Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

