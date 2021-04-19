Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.77 ($180.90).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DB1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

DB1 stock traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €147.60 ($173.65). The stock had a trading volume of 623,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

