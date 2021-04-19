iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 64,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.