Country Trust Bank Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,888 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 282,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266,365. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

