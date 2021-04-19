Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

MDT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.63. 19,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,489. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

