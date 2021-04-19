Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.