Epiq Partners LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.98. 22,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

