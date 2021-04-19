Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

NYSE A traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,313. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

