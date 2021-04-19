Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SMPR remained flat at $$0.08 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Standard Metals Processing has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About Standard Metals Processing
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Metals Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Metals Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.