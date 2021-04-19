Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMPR remained flat at $$0.08 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Standard Metals Processing has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

