Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

NASDAQ Z traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,604. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

