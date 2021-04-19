Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Sands China stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,303. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.22. Sands China has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

