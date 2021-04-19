Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Apr 19th, 2021


Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Sands China stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,303. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.22. Sands China has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

