Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.37 on Monday, reaching $265.50. 264,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.