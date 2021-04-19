Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rediff.com India stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 33,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,884. Rediff.com India has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Rediff.com India alerts:

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.