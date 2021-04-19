Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Fastenal also posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 53,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.