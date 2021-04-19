Raymond James Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $25.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. 72,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.