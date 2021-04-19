Raymond James Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$31.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOU. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.73.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$24.23. 461,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.20 and a 52 week high of C$27.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3699997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,771,337 shares in the company, valued at C$171,335,788.42. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $673,196.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

