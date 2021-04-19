Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.34.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$6.60. 345,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,263. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

