NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 454 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

