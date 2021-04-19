NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,762,000.

USMV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.20. 1,966,137 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

