Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 98.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Target by 10.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $209.43. 88,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,544. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $209.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

