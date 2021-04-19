Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $126.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,108. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.