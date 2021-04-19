AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 6,154 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $30,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $423.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,897. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

