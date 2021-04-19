Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $9.65 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,761. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

