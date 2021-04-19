BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 3.1%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 113,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,382,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BRF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after acquiring an additional 688,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 238,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.